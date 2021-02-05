Gahanna neighborhood shaken by violence, homicide investigation

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The quiet streets of Gahanna’s Cherry Bottom neighborhood were rocked overnight Thursday to Friday by what neighbors said was uncharacteristic violence.

“Whenever there’s police with flashing lights, everybody stops and looks at what’s going on. But there’s never really anything big that’s going on here,” said Donna Brooker.

Brooker lives around the corner from a home on Brookhill Drive, near Greenbank Road, surrounded by police for hours.

Officers responded to the house around 9 p.m. Thursday for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they discovered 47-year-old Linda Purdy dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators are calling Purdy’s boyfriend, 51-year-old Edward Johnson, the potential suspect. Johnson fled the scene and drove south. Shortly before midnight, law enforcement spotted Johnson’s vehicle in the Dayton suburb of Huber Heights. Johnson took his own life when officers attempted to stop the vehicle.

JoAnn Groszek and her husband hardly slept Thursday night while law enforcement swarmed the house next door.

“We were hoping it was nothing serious, but unfortunately that’s not the case,” she said.

During the 30 years the couple have lived in the neighborhood, Groszek couldn’t recall any violent incident like the one nextdoor.

“It’s a very quiet neighborhood, everybody’s friendly,” she said.

Others agreed and called the situation shocking and tragic.

“You just never know what’s going on in someone’s head. And when you put this kind of pressure on them — it’s just really sad,” Brooker said.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public, but some neighbors felt shaken up by the incident and said they plan to be more vigilant.

Groszek said, “I think I’m going to be more cautious when I go outside.”

“It makes you want to lock your doors. And it’s not really that kind of community,” Brooker added.

Detectives will continue to investigate the circumstance around the shooting. If you have any information, you’re encouraged to reach out to the Gahanna Police Investigative Bureau at 614-342-4240.