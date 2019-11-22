Gahanna kicks off Holiday Lights celebration Sunday 

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — You can discover the wonder of the holiday season in Gahanna this Sunday! Gahanna’s magical holiday celebration has family friendly activities a Reindeer petting zoo, pony rides, camel rides, a train, a tree lighting and of course Santa. Check out the full schedule below:
Sunday, November 24, 2019: Holiday Lights Schedule of Activities
3 – 5 p.m. Inflatables presented by New Life Church (Gahanna Sanctuary)
3 – 5:30 p.m. Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides presented by Champion Windows (corner of Mill St. and Latta Alley)
3 – 6 p.m. Holly Jolly Holiday Train (South Mill St.)
3 – 6 p.m. Strolling Mascots
3 – 6 p.m. Live Entertainment on the Ohio Dominican University Holiday Stage (Creekside Plaza)
3 – 6 p.m. Kringle Market (South Mill St.)
- Local artisans
- Giant Lite Brite presented by Kiddie Academy
- Giant Snow Globe presented by Columbus Academy
3 – 6 p.m. Kringle Zoo (Corner of Town & High Streets)
- Live Nativity presented by 104.9 the River and One Church
- Pony Rides presented by Custom Air
- Camel Rides presented by Visit Gahanna
- Live Reindeer Petting Zoo presented by Pathways Financial Credit Union
3 – 6 p.m. Strolling Carolers and Musicians from:
- Eastside Community Church
- Central Ohio Brass Band
6 p.m. Santa’s Arrival and Tree Lighting Ceremony presented by Amy Paul with e-Merge Real Estate (Creekside Plaza)
6:30 p.m. Meet and Greet with Santa Claus! (Barrel & Boar patio)
Head over to the event page for a detailed list of vendors and activities: