Gahanna kicks off Holiday Lights celebration Sunday 

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — You can discover the wonder of the holiday season in Gahanna this Sunday! Gahanna’s magical holiday celebration has family friendly activities a Reindeer petting zoo, pony rides, camel rides, a train, a tree lighting and of course Santa. Check out the full schedule below:

Sunday, November 24, 2019: Holiday Lights Schedule of Activities

3 – 5 p.m. Inflatables presented by New Life Church (Gahanna Sanctuary)

3 – 5:30 p.m. Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides presented by Champion Windows (corner of Mill St. and Latta Alley)

3 – 6 p.m. Holly Jolly Holiday Train (South Mill St.)

3 – 6 p.m. Strolling Mascots

3 – 6 p.m. Live Entertainment on the Ohio Dominican University Holiday Stage (Creekside Plaza)

3 – 6 p.m. Kringle Market (South Mill St.)

Local artisans

Giant Lite Brite presented by Kiddie Academy

Giant Snow Globe presented by Columbus Academy

3 – 6 p.m. Kringle Zoo (Corner of Town & High Streets)

Live Nativity presented by 104.9 the River and One Church

and One Church Pony Rides presented by Custom Air

Camel Rides presented by Visit Gahanna

Live Reindeer Petting Zoo presented by Pathways Financial Credit Union

3 – 6 p.m. Strolling Carolers and Musicians from:

Eastside Community Church

Central Ohio Brass Band

6 p.m. Santa’s Arrival and Tree Lighting Ceremony presented by Amy Paul with e-Merge Real Estate (Creekside Plaza)

6:30 p.m. Meet and Greet with Santa Claus! (Barrel & Boar patio)



