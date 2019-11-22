Gahanna kicks off Holiday Lights celebration Sunday 

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — You can discover the wonder of the holiday season in Gahanna this Sunday! Gahanna’s magical holiday celebration has family friendly activities a Reindeer petting zoo, pony rides, camel rides, a train, a tree lighting and of course Santa. Check out the full schedule below: 

Sunday, November 24, 2019:  Holiday Lights Schedule of Activities 

3 – 5 p.m.     Inflatables presented by New Life Church (Gahanna Sanctuary) 

3 – 5:30 p.m.    Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides presented by Champion Windows (corner of Mill St. and Latta Alley) 

3 – 6 p.m.     Holly Jolly Holiday Train (South Mill St.) 

3 – 6 p.m.     Strolling Mascots 

3 – 6 p.m.     Live Entertainment on the Ohio Dominican University Holiday Stage (Creekside Plaza) 

3 – 6 p.m.     Kringle Market (South Mill St.) 

  • Local artisans 
  • Giant Lite Brite presented by Kiddie Academy 
  • Giant Snow Globe presented by Columbus Academy 

3 – 6 p.m.   Kringle Zoo (Corner of Town & High Streets) 

  • Live Nativity presented by 104.9 the River and One Church 
  • Pony Rides presented by Custom Air 
  • Camel Rides presented by Visit Gahanna  
  • Live Reindeer Petting Zoo presented by Pathways Financial Credit Union 

3 – 6 p.m.    Strolling Carolers and Musicians from: 

  • Eastside Community Church 
  • Central Ohio Brass Band 

6 p.m.      Santa’s Arrival and Tree Lighting Ceremony presented by Amy Paul with e-Merge Real Estate (Creekside Plaza) 

6:30 p.m.  Meet and Greet with Santa Claus! (Barrel & Boar patio) 
 

Head over to the event page for a detailed list of vendors and activities: 

https://visitgahanna.com/plan/itinerary-ideas/itinerary-details/holiday-lights-celebration-2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools