Gahanna-Jefferson teachers’ union to vote on tentative deal

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The teachers’ union for the Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District is set to hold a drive-through vote Sunday on the tentative agreement that could end the four-day strike.

In an announcement made Sunday, the union said Gahanna-Jefferson Education Association members will be able to vote via a socially-distanced drive-through paper ballot Sunday.

The results of that vote will be shared to members at 4:45 p.m., the announcement stated.

The GJEA held a virtual general membership meeting Saturday evening to review the details of the tentative agreement.

On Saturday, both the union and the school district announced a tentative agreement that, if ratified, could have teachers back at work as early as Monday.

According to a letter sent by the school district Saturday night, should both sides ratify the agreement, students would return to distance learning with Gahanna teachers Monday. In-person hybrid learning would begin Oct. 26 for grades Pre K-5 and 9-12, and on Nov. 2 for grades 6-8 to allow for schedule changes.

Saturday’s announcement said if the union approves the agreement, the school board will meet at 5:45 p.m. Sunday to vote on the agreement.