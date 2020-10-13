Gahanna-Jefferson school strike deadline approaches

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – At this hour, families in Gahanna still don’t know if their usual teacher will be giving lessons to their students Tuesday.

Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools District and its teachers’ union have been at odds over plans for a return to some in-person leadership.

Last week, the union voted to authorize a strike should an agreement not be reached by a certain deadline. That deadline is 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

District leadership and union representatives met again Monday night. The union was scheduled to give an update at 10:30 p.m., but as of 11 p.m., there has been no announcement.

The last information NBC4 heard from the union spokesperson is that mediation had ended for the evening, but union members were still meeting.

Teachers rallied last week and a strike is scheduled to start tomorrow.

The union meeting Monday was about the next steps the union would take.

The major sticking point in negotiations, based on information released by both sides, is how the hybrid learning model will work in the district.

The Gahanna-Jefferson Education Association and the district have been negotiating during many of the last several days.

The union has said it does not want to strike, saying it would be a last resort.

With all of this going on, the superintendent announced Sunday night that remote learning would continue through the end of this week.

The district has been taking steps to get ready for a strike, including lining up teachers from outside the district.