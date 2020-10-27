Gahanna hybrid model starts, kids back in classroom

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Some of Gahanna Jefferson Public Schools’ 7,500 students are back in the classroom this week after being out since March because of the pandemic. The district’s hybrid model started this week. Students were split in two groups. One group learns in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the other on Wednesdays and Fridays.

“It’s awesome. We’re excited for her,” said Zach Sanders whose daughter’s first day of in-person kindergarten was Tuesday. “Just to be around the kids and to be learning in the classroom with the teacher, with the other students, we’re happy.”

Students were originally scheduled to get back into the classroom under the hybrid learning model on October 13. But contract negotiations between the district and Gahanna Jefferson Education Association stalled and the union decided to go on strike, which delayed the implementation of the hybrid model.

“It was sad just because of how much she wanted to go back to see her friends,” said Sanders.

Eventually a deal was reached and plans were adjusted.

“I think it’ll be better learning when I’m in person,” said Adrian Gard, a fifth grade student whose first day of in-person learning is Wednesday. “If I’m able to look at my teacher and talk to him and I don’t have to stare at a screen to do it, then I feel like I can understand better. I can also ask questions without having to unmute myself on a computer.”

Gard’s mother, Gabriella Tizzano, says getting back to in-person learning will be good for her son’s mental health.

“This year has been hard on all of us and the kids aren’t an exception,” she said. “It’s been hard for my son not to be around kids his own age. He’s been stuck with his sisters all the time and with us. So, I think for him to be around peers his own age and have a little bit of normalcy, I just think overall it’ll be good.”

Hybrid learning for grades Pre-K through fifth and 9-12 started this week and starts for middle school students next week.