Gahanna 5K participants pack lunches for homeless, provide shoes for those in need

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – In the first few hours of 2020, one group was already working out, feeding the hungry and providing shoes for people around the world.

Wednesday, nonprofit Barefoot Faith hosted its fifth annual Be the Light 5k run and walk. In addition to the race, the event also includes acts of service. Participants pack lunches for the homeless and are encouraged to bring new or gently used shoes for global charity Soles for Souls.

“What better way to start a new year than a run and doing something for the community and for a good cause,” said Adam Todd.

Around 160 runners and walkers joined the 2020 5K. The organization’s reach has continued to grow over the years.

“They’ve sacrificed financially and also of their time — when they could be in bed,” said Barefoot Faith co-founder Kelly Zimmerman.

Zimmerman expects registration fees collected and lunches packed during Wednesday’s race to help bring the organization’s total to 5,500 meals provided over five years.

“It feels awesome just to give back. I have two kids at home and I like to show them what it feels like to give to the community and help others,” said runner Ryan Harris.

Many runners say they use the annual event to kickstart resolutions and goals in the new year.

“A lot of people draw that line in the sand at the beginning of the year. So it’s just awesome to be able to do that from a health perspective, but also for those goals where you want to make a difference,” Zimmerman explained.

You can read more about Barefoot Faith's mission and service opportunities.