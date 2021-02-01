FYI: ODOT is likely not responsible for plowing your neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– When snow and ice rain from the sky and road crews don’t de-ice or plow to drivers’ satisfaction, it is not uncommon to see Ohioans take a picture out of their window at home, then, take to social media to complain about ODOT.

You’ll also often see Ohio Department of Transportation Press Secretary Matt Bruning responding to these complaints, and frequently, the neighborhood roads they’re complaining about are not ODOT’s responsibility to treat.

“Generally speaking, ODOT maintains state and U.S. routes outside of municipalities and all interstates,” Bruning stated. “For example, ODOT maintains State Route 315 until it enters the city of Columbus. At that point the city maintains it.”

ODOT maintains more than 43,000 lane miles of roadways, but your cul-de-sac is not one of them.

“We also don’t maintain neighborhood streets or side streets, county roads, or township roads,” Bruning explained.

🤣Not all complaints are the same. This is my favorite one. https://t.co/8mQh5AHkC3 — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) February 1, 2021

Many agencies often just ignore unwarranted complaint, but Bruning says he answers because he believes knowledge is power.

“It does no good if you have a question, comment, complaint, or compliment about a roadway and you’re reaching out to the wrong place,” he said.

If you’re reaching out to ODOT about a roadway we don’t maintain, it would be like calling Wendy’s to complain that your Big Mac wasn’t made correctly. Matt Bruning, ODOT Press Secretary

If you aren’t sure who is responsible for maintaining your street, ODOT has an online tool with the answer. CLICK HERE to use.