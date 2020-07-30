Funnel clouds spotted in Delaware County

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County EMA says a funnel cloud was spotted in the county Thursday.

According to the EMA, the funnel cloud was spotted near the Delaware Airport.

A funnel cloud has been reported west of Delaware city in the vicinity of the Delaware airport. Take cover indoors. @DelCoOH911 @DelCoEMA @delawaresheriff — Delaware County, Ohio (@DelawareCoOhio) July 30, 2020

According to Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Dave Mazza, the storms in Delaware County there is no strong rotation associated with the storms in the area and it is unlikely that funnel clouds produced will touch down.

The National Weather Service has not issued a tornado warning.

According to the National Weather Service, there have been several reports of brief funnel clouds from nearly stationary showers over central Ohio.

“This type of funnel cloud is typically short-lived and very rarely touches down. The atmospheric conditions in which these funnels are occurring is not supportive of strong, damaging tornadoes. On the rare occasions that the funnels do touch the ground, little, if any, damage occurs,” the National Weather Service said.