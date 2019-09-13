Funeral services scheduled for Otterbein football player killed in crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Otterbein football player who was killed in a chain-reaction crash last week.

The visitation for Nigel Chatman, 21, of Reynoldsburg, will begin at 9 a.m. and the funeral will be held at noon on Monday at the Otterbein University Rike Center, 160 Center St. in Westerville, according to an obituary in The Columbus Dispatch.

Chatman was killed in a three-vehicle crash that occurred just before 6 a.m. near Morse Road Sept. 6.

His family will receive friends at 10 a.m. until time of service.

Chatman was a standout defensive lineman at Otterbein and earned All-Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) honors last fall as just a freshman, according to university officials.

He was majoring in communication studies and extremely well known around campus for his outgoing personality.

“We talk a lot about the importance of family as a program, as a department and institution,” said Dawn Stewart, director of athletics and interim vice president for student affairs in an article on the university’s website. “Never more is there a time for the meaning of that to come forward than right now. We will pull together and work to continue on for Nigel.”

Chatman was a nose guard last year and earned second-team All-OAC following 35 tackles (10 for loss), 5.5 sacks and a fumble recovery, according to the university.

He was involved with the Otterbein Debate Team and served in a work-study role through the athletic department.

“There was never a day that he didn’t have a smile on his face,” head coach Tim Doup said in an article posted on the university’s website on Friday. “He was never in a bad mood, always ready to go and was about as fun-loving a kid that you can be around. Nigel was a unique vocal presence and could always make somebody laugh no matter what the circumstances. He was competitive, willing and just wanted it all so bad. We will miss him in every way imaginable.”

