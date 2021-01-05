Funeral services for Andre’ Hill being held Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Andre’ Hill, who was shot and killed by a Columbus Police officer Dec. 22, will be laid to rest Tuesday.

The event is set for Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. at the First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Rd. in Columbus.

Civil rights leader Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Hill’s family, will both speak at Tuesday’s service.

There will be a viewing followed by a private funeral service. The family will have a moment for the community to mourn with them directly after in the Brentnell neighborhood.

With the family’s permission, NBC4 will provide a livestream of the private funeral service for people who want to help celebrate his life. That will begin Tuesday at 11 a.m. here on nbc4i.com.