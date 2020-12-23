Funeral service to be held for Casey Goodson Jr.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The family of Casey Goodson Jr. will say their final goodbyes during a private funeral service Wednesday.

With the family’s permission, NBC4 will provide a livestream of the service, for people who want to help celebrate his life. That stream will begin at noon.

The 23-year-old Columbus man was shot and killed by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy on Dec. 4.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, the updates from those investigators have gone quiet. A representative from the office of U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said there is no new information to share. A spokesperson for the Columbus police said the same.

The representatives were specifically asked if Deputy Jason Meade, who shot Goodson, has been interviewed. That, and that any specific facts of the case, will not be released for a while.

The FBI is investigating whether Goodson’s civil rights were violated when he was shot and killed. Police are investigating the shooting itself.