Funeral for former State Rep. Otto Beatty Jr.

by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The funeral for former State Representative Otto Beatty Jr. is being held Friday.

The service begins at noon at the First Church of God on Refugee Road.

Otto Beatty was born in Columbus, Ohio, in 1940. He earned a BA and an MA in business administration from Howard University and a JD from The Ohio State University College of Law.

He served as president of the Franklin County Trial Lawyers Association and as an attorney for Black Elected Democrats of Ohio,. That group would later become the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus.

Beatty served 18 years in the Ohio legislature and was succeeded by his wife, Joyce Beatty.

In 2017, the King Arts Complex honored Congresswoman Joyce Beatty and Otto Beatty at the 11th Annual Legends and Legacies Award Ceremony.

