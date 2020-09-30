Funeral for deputy killed in car crash set for Friday

The funeral for Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Angela Kane, who was killed in an automobile accident last week near Canal Winchester, will take place Friday and be followed by an 80-mile procession to her final resting place.

The service is being conducted by Devore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury. Because of social-distancing measures, the service will take place outdoors, with most attendees being asked to remain in their vehicles. The service will be broadcast locally over radio.

After the service, a procession will escort Kane to a cemetery in Athens County, where there will be a private gravesite service for family members.

Kane, 51, was on her way to work from where she lived in Logan last Friday when a dump truck heading in the opposite direction blew a tire. The truck went across the median of U.S. 33 in southeastern Franklin County and struck five vehicles, including Kane’s.