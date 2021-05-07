Fundraiser set up for A.J. Davis, basketball player struck by vehicle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A fundraiser has been set up to help with expenses for a local basketball player who was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday.

A.J. Davis is a member of the minor-league Columbus Condors and was a standout at Linden-McKinley High School. He suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle on the ramp from South Hamilton Road to Interstate 70.

“He’s always smiling, always trying to think positive,” Condors general manager Cordaryl Ballard said. “Given what’s happened, I think he’s going to have to keep that, we’re going to have to help him keep that smile that he brings out in everybody and help him keep that joy for life.”

Davis, who played collegiately at Wyoming and James Madison in addition to professionally overseas, has been with the Condors for four years.

“He was one of the first guys to call me on Father’s Day and wish me Merry Christmas,” Condors owner and head coach Darrell Miller Jr. said. “He means a lot to me.”

You can donate to the fundraiser by following this link.