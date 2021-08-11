FULL INTERVIEW: Columbus OBGYN, CDC urges all pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The CDC is strengthening its recommendation that pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC says scientists analyzed safety data involving nearly 2,500 pregnant women who received the vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy and did not find an increased risk for miscarriage.

Vice President of Women’s Health at OhioHealth and OBGYN, Dr. Jason Melillo says pregnancy increases the risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and the vaccine can cut down on the severity of symptoms for a mom-to-be.

