FULL INTERVIEW: Columbus OBGYN, CDC urges all pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The CDC is strengthening its recommendation that pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC says scientists analyzed safety data involving nearly 2,500 pregnant women who received the vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy and did not find an increased risk for miscarriage.

Vice President of Women’s Health at OhioHealth and OBGYN, Dr. Jason Melillo says pregnancy increases the risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and the vaccine can cut down on the severity of symptoms for a mom-to-be.

Watch NBC4 anchor Jennifer Bullock’s full interview with Dr. Melillo in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

FULL INTERVIEW: Columbus OBGYN, CDC urges all pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

Health experts hope FDA approval will increase COVID-19 vaccination rate

One person injured after being cut with machete outside Franklin County courthouse

Ohio man accused of setting seven wildfires in California

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff elevated to state health director for Ohio

Ben Gelber: Steamy pattern with isolated storms, break coming this weekend

More Local News