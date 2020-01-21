Full interview: Colleen Marshall asks Jim Jordan about impeachment, Strauss investigation

Colleen: First let’s talk impeachment and what you’re expecting to come out of the rules fight today.

Jordan: I think Senator McConnell is right, you know, they’ll look at the witness question later on, sometime probably next week, but there’ll be a debate today on the actual kind of framework, the rule package for how you’re going to deal with the proceedings of the next few weeks. We got to remember, they’re gonna make the argument, defense team is going to make the argument that this is unconstitutional, Mr. Dershowitz is going to make that argument, he’s right. They’ll make they’ll be the argument that the process was completely unfair on the house side, which is definitely true. I mean, we were we weren’t allowed to bring in any of the witnesses we want on the house side. There were times during depositions where Adam Schiff actually prevented the witness from answering our questions. I’ve never seen that happen. They got a lawyer there, the lawyer can do that. It’s not supposed to be the chairman of the committee doing that. So there was a number of things that were unfair. No due process really for the president. Make that argument, but the best argument is the fact that all the facts are on the President’s side. You know, we have the call transcript. We have the two guys on the call, said there was no problem with the call. There were no pressure no pushing, so the facts went for the President as well. So, I think again, the American people understand that it’s time to get this over with and never should have happened in the first place.

Colleen: Then why not let them testify to that? Why not present the witnesses and hear from people like Lev Parnas who seem to have unusual access to the President?

Jordan: If you’re going to if you’re going to go down that road then I want to hear from the whistleblower, I want to hear from Hunter Biden. If you’re going to bring in Lev Parnas and John Bolton, and what’s good for the goose is good for the gander as they say.

But remember when this started, Adam Schiff told us we look forward to hearing from the whistleblower. Adam Schiff told us we’ve had no contact with the whistleblower. Both those statements turned out to be false. They did have contact. His staff met with the whistleblower. So, we were going to hear from the guy who started it all and then we never got to. Now think about this, for four and a half months we’ve put the country through this impeachment process and the guy who started it all, the anonymous whistleblower with no firsthand knowlege, who has a bias against the president, and he worked with Joe Biden, we never even got to hear from him, let alone talk to the people he cited in his complaint bullet point number one. He says over the past four months more than half a dozen US officials have informed me about this effort Who are these half a dozen US officials? We have no idea if we talked to any of them during the deposition phase, in the investigation phase in the house. We have no idea. Now Colonel Vindman was obviously one of them. But we don’t know who the other five six seven eight people are because we never got to talk to the whistleblower even though Adam Schiff said we were going to get to talk to him, but then suddenly changed his mind when it was discovered, oh, you misled the American people when you said you hadn’t met with him, when in fact you did.

So if they’re going to go down this witness route, and they’re going to bring in more witnesses, the the whistleblower should testify and so should Hunter Biden.

Reporter: Hey Congressman with some of these hearings going until possibly one o’clock in the morning are you concerned about the appearance that this might be done while a lot of people are sleeping is not as a transparent of a process as it could be?

Jordan: I mean I don’t know if it’ll go that late or not. That’s just what the schedule suggests. Is it really gonna take 24 hours for Adam’s Schiff to present his case? Is it gonna take 24 hours for the defense team to present their argument? I mean, I’ve got the utmost confidence in Pat Cipollone and the defense team. I think they’re gonna do a great job, but I don’t think it’s gonna take a 24 hours to do that. So will a really go to one the morning? I don’t know. But it could go. If it does, fine, you know, we’re talking about something pretty darn important here. And Senators, if it’s so darn important they have to work past midnight, well lots of people, there’s probably lots of people at Honda that have had to work past midnight. I don’t think that that’s a that’s a big deal in and of itself.

Colleen: Congressman, I have to ask you, we’ve done a number of stories on the doctor Strauss situation at Ohio State. And I’ve talked to athletes who said they were there when you were there that you were aware that he was showering daily that you were aware of sexual abuse and one of the referees said he personally told you. Has any of that refreshed your memory about what was going on with Dr.

Strauss?

Jordan: Look. every single coach has said the same thing I’ve said. All kinds of athletes have said the same thing I’ve said. And the reason they’ve said that is because it’s the truth. The idea that I wouldn’t stand up for our athletes if I thought there was some kind of harm happening to them is ridiculous. I’ve stood up to the to the FBI. I’ve stood up to the IRS. I’ve stood up to Adam Schiff. I’ve stood up to John Boehner, the Speaker of the House from our own state in our own party. So, if I think, there was, if I thought there was something wrong or if I knew there was something wrong happening, I would have stood up for him. But like I said, everyone, every single coach has said the same thing I have because the reason they’ve said that just because that’s the truth.

Colleen: Well, the fencing coach didn’t say that in fact she wouldn’t let her athletes go to him anymore. Coach Remenyik, she said that all the coaches were aware, and I’ve talked to other coaches who were there at the time and athletes like Dan Ritchie says Dr. Strauss had a locker two down from yours. How were you not aware that he was in there taking a shower every day and pleasuring himself in front of these students when they all knew about it?

Jordan: Well, I mean look, if someone would have reported some kind of abuse to me if I had known about it, I would have reported it. I would have taken on anyone. I would have defended our athletes just like I defend the taxpayers when when the IRS targeted taxpayers, just like I stood up to all kinds of folks in Washington, I would have done it. But no one reported anything and then we’d never heard of any type of abuse, that’s why…

Colleen: And you didn’t see anything?

Jordan: … and that that’s why every, no, I did not. and that’s why every single coach and all kinds of athletes have said the same thing I have.

Reporter: Where do you think the disconnect is there? Who you think many of these people that were at Ohio State around the same time you were why they say something different than what you’re saying?

Jordan: You’d have to ask them. And and if there was something that that happened to them, we certainly want, we certainly want to address that now. And and I know Ohio State is working with the folks who have come forward. All I know is there’s been two individuals who said that somehow that I knew. The two individuals who said that, one has spent years in prison for fraud and the other one was this this referee who I think is is completely lying about what he said, that never happened. Both myself and the other coaches have said the same thing.

Colleen: Can you give us a prediction on the impeachment one week from now, two weeks from now, where will the country be when it comes to the division on Capitol Hill?

Jordan: Well the Democrats started impeachment before the president was even elected. It started on July 31st 2016, we found this out last month. I’ve been talking about it for two years, but it was confirmed last month when Michael Horowitz issued his report, the Inspector General’s report. On July 31st, 2016 when they opened the Trump Russian investigation, and spied on four American citizens associated with the Trump campaign. That’s when it really started. And they’re never going to stop. The Democrats are never going to stop. They’ve said that. Congressman Al Green said if the Senate doesn’t convict, it will not end. So they’re going to keep going after this president because when you go to Washington and you drain the swamp, start to drain the swamp, the swamp fights back. And that’s what we’re seeing. So look, I hope we get past it we get focused on the things that we need to do for the American people. But in spite of all the Democrats’ opposition to the president, it’s been an amazing three years. I mean, the economy is roaring along, lowest unemployment 50 years, 29,000 on the stock market, taxes cut, regulations reduced, good new justices on the court, we’re out of that Iran deal, the embassy is in Jerusalem, hostages home from North Korea, al-Baghdadi’s been killed, Soleimani been killed, two of the evil most evil terrorists in the world. This has been an amazing three year run. New NAFTA agreement, the new USMCA just last week. All that’s happened in spite of the Democrats’ relentless attack on this president. So, they’re gonna keep doing it, but we’re just gonna keep doing what we told the American people we’re gonna do and get things done for for the country.

Colleen: How do you envision your role in all of this?

Jordan: My job is to defend the truth and as I said before and in during the House phase, I was in every every part of the impeachment investigation, the deposition phase, the intelligence committee hearing phase, the judiciary phase. My job is is to get to the facts, to get to the truth, and like I said before, the facts and the truth are all on the President’s side. That’s why he’s gonna win.