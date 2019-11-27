“Fry Out Cancer” teaming up with CSCC for Thanksgiving fundraiser

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The staple of almost everyone’s Thanksgiving feast is of course Turkey!

“Fry Out Cancer” is partnering with the Columbus State Community College for their annual Thanksgiving fundraiser that benefits The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Normally they would fry the turkeys, but due to weather on Wednesday and Thursday, this year they’ll be roasting them instead.

Donors who have placed orders for a fully prepared turkey will pick it up on Thanksgiving Day.

All proceeds will benefit the Pediatric Brain Cancer Research Fund and the Ovarian Cancer Research and Education Fund in Gynecology at OSUCCC – James.

Each sponsored turkey will go to a family in need this holiday.

Fry Out Cancer will cook approximately 155 individual turkeys on Wednesday, November 27 and Thursday, November 28, 2019. Seventy-five of the turkeys will be donated to local organizations that provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

Fry Out Cancer’s goal for 2019 is to raise more than $25,000 for The OSUCCC – James. Since 2014, Fry Out Cancer has raised more than $53,000 for cancer-related charities, including The OSUCCC – James and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.