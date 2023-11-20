COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Centers for Disease Control have issued a recall notice for fruit sold in Ohio for possible Listeria contamination.

The CDC reports 11 people, including one person in Ohio, have gotten sick from the fruit.

The recall affects whole peaches, nectarines, and plums distributed by HMC Farms and sold in stores nationwide.

The fruit was sold between May 1 and Nov. 15 in 2022 and 2023. This is the period of time that the CDC collected samples that tested positive for listeria.

The fruit was sold in 2-pound bags branded “HMC Farms” or ”Signature Farms.” In addition, the fruits were sold individually with a sticker that has “USA-E-U” and a number:

Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038

White peach: 4401

Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378

White nectarine: 3035

Red plum: 4042

Black plum: 4040

Conventional fruit (not organic)

The CDC says people should not eat the fruit and should throw it out or return it to the place it was purchased.

The CDC also recommends that if you did purchase the affected fruit you should clean your refrigerator, containers and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit.

Samples confirming the Listeria strain in the 11 patients were collected between Aug. 22, 2018 and Aug. 16, 2023. Confirmed cases ranged from 30 to 80 years of age, with nearly 75% over the age of 65. The CDC also warns that the number of patients may be higher because some of them recover without needing medical attention and being tested for the bacteria.

One person in California died and another got sick while pregnant, forcing preterm labor, the CDC said.

In addition to Ohio, patients were found in Florida, California, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, and Michigan.

Pictures of the affected foods are below.