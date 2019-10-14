Frosty in spots tonight, big swing in temps Tuesday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear skies, light winds to calm, frost possible, low 39

Tuesday: Chilly start, mild day, sunny, high 70

Wednesday: Rain showers with cold front, high 55

Thursday: Mixed clouds, cooler, high 58

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

After a cooler, but nice looking day, we had highs running a degree or two below normal in the lower to middle 60s. Tonight skies, will remain mostly clear to clear with winds light to calm.

Lows will drop into the upper 30s to near 40 in the city, but outside of the city we will experience mid to upper 30s, with mid 30s north and east of Columbus, where a frost advisory is in effect overnight tonight.

It is a good idea if you live outside of the city to take precautions for plants and of course pets with the frost possible. Otherwise a brisk start about a half dozen below normal will quickly turn to a great day with sunshine and highs in around 70.

Tuesday night rain moves in with a cold front and lows will drop only into the upper 40s. The problem for Wednesday is rain showers will continue with highs only in the middle 50s.

Thursday will see clearing skies slowly with highs in the upper 50s. We will climb back to the middle 60s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. The weekend is looking more September-like than October with temps in the the lower 70s on Saturday and mid 70s Sunday.

We will see lots of sun on Saturday, and more clouds Sunday with a few showers late Sunday. Rain chances will increase Sunday night and into Monday ahead of our next cold front.

-Dave