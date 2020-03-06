From musical theater to the Arnold Classic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Despite the ongoing issues and concerns with the coronavirus, athletes are still competing at the Arnold this weekend.

One young lady here in Columbus has taken her love for musical theater and transformed it into something she can compete with, and win.

“I could have never imagined myself competing in the fitness division specifically,” said Savahannah Byczek, but she is.

Byczek has always been active and loved to perform and like most college students, she was faced with some challenges.

“She was [a] classic college girl fresh out of college, no good habits and weight fluctuation,” explained her trainer. Mike Davies.

She was confident in her decision to train and had a goal to dominate the fitness division.

“There is a two-minute routine and you’re in cooperate strength moves, and gymnastic and dance and it’s the most artistic, there are four mandatory moves, then the rest is yours to be creative and entertain,” explained Byczek.

Byczek also said in order to compete, she needed to cut back on bad habits.

“It’s a sacrifice,” said Byczek. “It’s also a lot of discipline. I have the biggest sweet tooth!”

And now after years of training, she is about to accomplish something she has always wanted to do.

“This is the biggest stage I have ever stepped on. I am getting excited! I try to stay pretty quiet and humble, said Byczek.

She made the preliminary round and will head to the finals. She takes the stage Saturday at 10 a.m.