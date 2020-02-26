First Lady DeWine’s new initiative provides free books for Franklin County children

Two girls pick books from the children’s section during the opening of the annual Francophone Book Fair in Beirut on October 22, 2009. The 16th edition of the �Salon du livre francophone de Beyrouth�, will be on till November 1st including several cultural events around it with Beirut being the World Book Capital for this year. AFP PHOTO/RAMZI HAIDAR (Photo credit should read RAMZI HAIDAR/AFP via Getty Images)

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH)– Every child in Franklin County from birth to age five can now be enrolled to receive a free book each month.

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine is heading up the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

“Early childhood literacy has so many proven positives in a child’s life, and that’s why I’m thrilled to bring the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library Program to Franklin County’s youngest children,” said First Lady Fran DeWine. “I hope all 83,000 eligible children — from birth to age five — in Franklin County will enroll to receive a free book every month. Mike and I believe every child should enter kindergarten with a good, strong start.”

Mrs. DeWine says she has passion for early childhood literacy, which research has shown can be a predictor of future academic success.

OGIL is currently only available to Franklin County residents but plans to expand to all 88 counties in 2020. In a press release the program says they will providing a dollar-for-dollar funding match with each county that opens OGIL to its residents, and The Ohio General Assembly committed $5 million to OGIL in the state fiscal year 2020-2021 budget.

If you do not live in Franklin County, you can still sign your child up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which has famously given more than 100-million books to millions of children all over the world since 1995.

OGIL has many corporate sponsors including Nationwide Children’s Hospital, AmeriHealth, Anthem, Inc., Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, HNTB Corporation, KeyBank, L Brands Foundation, and Sedgwick.

CLICK HERE to enroll in the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library.