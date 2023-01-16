ABOVE: Watch a previous report on Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a south Columbus McDonald’s.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus restaurant is remembering one of its employees, a man who was shot and killed this past weekend in south Columbus.

Christopher Mateen, 43, was killed outside of the McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South High Street Saturday morning. Police said Mateen was trying to find his stolen vehicle at the time he was shot.

Mateen was a manager at Marlow’s Cheesesteaks on North High Street in Gahanna, and the restaurant took to its Facebook page to remember him, calling him “our beloved friend and manager.”

“Yesterday we lost an important person to us due to a senseless act of violence,” one of the posts reads.

“We want to say thank you to everyone that have shared their condolences and prayers,” another post reads. “Chris was loved by so many people and touched so many people’s lives.”

Shanika Sheppard, one of Marlow’s owners, has started a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of Mateen’s funeral.

Columbus police have identified three people of interest in the shooting. Their photos can be seen below.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).