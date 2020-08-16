Friends of missing Westerville woman launch search three months after disappearance

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The family and friends of a missing Westerville woman are looking for answers, almost three months after her disappearance.

“There’s been a real nice, big outpouring of support and strength,” said Krista Williams.

Williams helped organize a community search effort on Sunday for her longtime friend Emily Noble. Noble was last seen on May 24 after celebrating her 52 birthday.

Neighbors reported seeing her outside her home on County Line Road and State Street that evening. When her husband woke the next morning, he said she was gone.

“She left her keys and her wallet and her cell phone behind. She has a good job here in Westerville. She wouldn’t miss her job. That’s not like her,” explained Williams.

Westerville Police said despite a number of public tips, there have been no real signs of Noble since her disappearance. Searches of nearby bodies of water and use of police canines have been unsuccessful.

“Whether she’s walked away voluntarily and found some place to stay or whether there’s foul play involved… we’re looking at all possibilities in this case and trying to cover every aspect we can in the case,” said Sgt. Justin Alloway of the Westerville Police detective bureau.

Alloway and another detective stood by in a supportive role during Sunday’s search in case of any new discoveries. The police department enlisted help from search and recovery nonprofit Texas Equusearch, pairing trained professionals with members of the public.

“We’re looking for anything from finding Emily, hopefully safely… to, unfortunately, possibly finding remains at this point, being that we’re three months out and have had no contact with her at all,” Alloway said.

Noble’s friends said she is a nature lover, known to frequent central Ohio parks and go for daily walks. She’s described as 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and naturally curly brown hair.

“She’s just a free spirit, loves people, she’s real creative too, real artistic, great photographer,” Williams said, adding she’s trying to remain optimistic.

In a message to her friend, Williams said, “We love you, we miss you, we care deeply about you, we have not forgotten about you. We will continue this until we get some kind of closure.”

Anyone with information on Noble’s whereabouts is asked to contact the WPD Investigations section (614) 901-6881 or WPD Tipline (614) 901-6866 or via email at tipline@westerville.org.

Calls and information are anonymous. Information may also be provided on the non-emergency line at (614) 882-7444.