Friends, loved ones remember White Castle manager killed in shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Loved ones are speaking out after a deadly shooting on Columbus’ west side early Friday morning.

White Castle manager Amanda Rush was shot and killed and another employee was injured at approximately 6 a.m. Friday at the Georgesville restaurant.

Columbus Police have Mark Reynolds, 29, in custody and charged with Rush’s killing. He is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday morning.

Amanda Rush

Emotions high and tears running down her cheeks, Corrin Hockingberry didn’t see this coming.

“I think we’re going to be sore for a long time,” Hockingberry, a former White Castle employee, said. “She (Rush) took care of me, she was always there for me whenever I needed her, so when I saw this morning, it felt like my heart shattered because I don’t understand why.”

Rush hired Hockingberry a few years ago at the Georgesville White Castle. While it may be just a job to some, Hockingberry said having Rush as a mentor helped her become who she is today.

“She pushed me to kind of breakout of being awkward,” Hockingberry said. “As soon as I started, she put me on drive through to talk to other people.”

White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson said Rush had so much potential, and this loss is one that is being felt company-wide.

“She had so much impact and she raised leaders up throughout the organization,” Richardson said.

Just like Hockingberry.

“She’s also one of the people that pushed me to go to college,” she said.

Richardson said seeing Rush’s family in a state of disbelief and shock broke everyone’s hearts all over again.

“You know they were all together with no idea that twelve hours later, this is what they would be facing,” he said. “It shows us how precious our time is and how precious we are to one another.”

A woman who everyone wanted to be around, a woman who was a leader, a daughter, a sister, and an outstanding employee went into work Friday morning, not knowing it would be her last.

White Castle is providing counseling for all employees during this time. The company also said it’ll keep the dining room closed as they have been for COVID-19 and continue to focus on safety.

The injured employee is expected to recover from their injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

This is Columbus’ 133 homicide for 2020.