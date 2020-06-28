Friends finish Grandview bicyclist’s final ride with tribute

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — Friends, neighbors and fellow cyclists are remembering Shin Iisaka as someone who never knew a stranger.

“[He was] overly kind and very funny,” said family friend Jenna Richards.

“He was just always outgoing, wanting everybody to feel comfortable and have a good time… just always had a smile on his face,” added Rich Broderick.

Iisaka, 47, was riding in Fairfield County June 2 when he was hit and killed by a suspected impaired driver. It was a tragic loss for central Ohio’s bicycling community.

“The cycling community is a pretty tight-knit community,” Broderick explained.

Broderick and Iisaka both biked with Team Grandview, training and raising money for Pelotonia. In the weeks following his death, donations poured into Iisaka’s rider profile page, raising more than $14,000 by Sunday morning.

The father of two was a frequent rider and was hoping to log more than 2,020 miles in 2020. He was just 63 miles short of his goal.

To remember their friend, Broderick and others organized a memorial ride in his honor. It started Sunday morning in the Marble Cliff neighborhood with a blessing of the bikes, followed by a short family-friendly ride through Grandview Heights past Iisaka’s home. Some groups then participated in a 30 mile ride to the Darby Creek Trailhead and back. Others completed Iisaka’s 63 mile goal in a roundtrip ride between London and South Charleston. The day-long tribute ended with food and drinks at Iisaka’s favorite watering hole, the Ohio Taproom.

“We’re going to be thinking about Shin. That’s going to be the biggest thing is to just be thinking about Shin,” said Broderick. “I’m sure he’s thinking right now, ‘You guys are making too big of a deal about this.’”

Iisaka’s kindness and humility inspired the slogan and website #livelikeShin. The Ohio Taproom is selling bracelets and decals with the phrase. T-shirts are also for sale that say “Shin’s best friend.” All proceeds will benefit Iisaka’s Pelotonia fundraiser.

A GoFundMe was also set up for Iisaka’s wife and teenage children. You can click here to donate.