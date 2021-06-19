Friends, family of missing Columbus woman ask for public’s help

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The loved ones of Shaneeka Goins, a Columbus woman who’s been missing for more than week, are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

“We’re optimistic that we’re going to find her, we have to keep that hope,” said Patricia Dulaney, a friend of Goins’ family.

Dulaney has known Goins and her family for years, but said she never expected something like this.

Goins is a 28-year-old Columbus resident who suddenly went missing on June 11 and was last seen near Dierker Road and Henderson Road. She is 5-feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

“She was in the business of helping people, so we need to help her right now,” Dulaney said.

Dulaney said Goins is a social worker who loved children and working with people.

She added Goins loved to go for hikes and explore the outdoors, which is what led Dulaney to organize a search party for Sunday morning at several of Franklin County’s Metro Parks.

“We plan to break out, probably into groups, and go to some various metro parks, because that’s where she spent a lot of time,” Dulaney said.

In addition, Columbus Police have released information about Goins, adding that she may be in a black 2009 Dodge Journey with a white mark on the front bumper of the driver’s side.

Dulaney hopes that all who are willing will come out to help.

“We just really need to get the word out there to people because hey, it just takes one person to see that vehicle, to see her, and this could all end,” Dulaney said.

Sunday’s search for Goins will begin at 10 a.m. on Crosscreek Drive in Columbus.