Friends, family gather at vigil for man killed in officer-involved shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than 24 hours after Tasjon Osbourne was shot and killed by a Columbus Police officer, friends and family of the 18-year-old gathered to remember his life.

They met Thursday evening at the corner of Gallant Dr. & Kings Realm Ave, near where the deadly shooting happened.

“Everything that happened in my kid’s life will turn around for good, everything, everything,” Shereen Osbourne told the crowd. She says her son was an outstanding basketball player with a great sense of humor.

“Together we’re gonna get through this and I’’m saying that as a mom,” she said. “It’s not easy. But together, we’re going to get through this.”

Police have not released many details about the incident but have said a gun was recovered at the scene. Osbourne’s mom and sisters acknowledged he had gotten a little off track but said he was trying to get his life going back in the right direction.

“It’s a lesson learned, sometimes the life that we decide to live leads us down roads we don’t want to go,” Shereen Osbourne said.

His younger sister Taliyah also spoke at the vigil. She says Tasjon is the reason she started playing basketball.

“The last thing he told me was to look out for myself, he’ll see me on the court,” she said.

The crowd at the vigil was mostly made up of Tasjon’s friends. His mom spoke directly to them and wants them to learn from what happened.

“Every young person I come in contact with I’m going love on like never before. Because my son did not die in vain,” she said. “I’m not going to point fingers at the cops or Tasjon, it happened. I wish it didn’t happen. A wise lady once taught me, she says either you’re gonna be a part of the problem or part of the solution. Today we need to choose what we’re going to be.”

Osbourne’s family is still waiting to get more information from police. Per protocol, Sgt. Hurst is on paid leave as the investigation continues.