COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s an estimated $940 million on the line with Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

With no ticket matching the winning numbers and the Mega Ball in Tuesday’s $820 million jackpot, it increased by another $120 million.

The winning numbers drawn Friday were 05, 10, 28, 52, and 63 and the gold Mega Ball was 18. The Megaplier is 5X.

In all likelihood, should there be no ticket matching the five numbers and the Mega Ball, the next Mega Millions jackpot, drawn Tuesday, will top the $1 billion mark.

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won was April 18, making Friday’s drawing the 29th attempt at a winning ticket. Since then, there have been more than 23.2 million tickets winning non-jackpot prizes.

In order to collect the full jackpot, the winner has to agree to be paid across 30 payments over 29 years. Most winners usually opt for a one-time cash payment, estimated at $472.5 million for Friday’s drawing.

The jackpot is the fifth largest in the game’s 21-year history and comes one day shy of the one-year anniversary of a $1.337 billion jackpot won on July 29, 2022.

The largest Mega Millions jackpots are:

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023 $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022 $1.050 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 $940 million (estimated), July 28, 2023 $656 million, March 30, 2012 $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 $543 million, July 24, 2018 $536 million, July 18, 2016 $533 million, March 30, 2018

The chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million, but the chance of winning any of the prizes offered is 1 in 24.

For the last drawing on July 25, more than 2.519 million tickets won at least $2 or more. One ticket in the last drawing matched the five white balls, netting the holder $1 million; another did the same, but included the Megaplier, which nets the winner a cool $4 million. Fifty-four players matched four white balls and the Mega Ball for a $10,000 prize each, with seven of those tickets matching the Megaplier, boosting their winnings to $40,000 each.

Mega Millions offers eight different prize tiers in addition to the jackpot.

The Megaplier is an optional buy-in that multiplies the winnings by that number. The Megaplier can be applied to all winnings except the jackpot.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays. Five white balls from 1 through 70 are drawn as is a gold Mega Ball from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each with an optional $1 buy-in for the Megaplier.