COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Friday’s Mega Millions drawing almost netted someone as much as $560 million. Now, Tuesday’s drawing could net someone and even bigger prize.

The winning numbers drawn on Friday are 10, 51, 24, 66, and 48 and the gold Mega ball is 15. With no grand prize winning ticket, the jackpot was now risen to an estimated $640 million.

The estimated $640 million jackpot, with a cash option of $328 million, is the seventh-largest in the game’s history.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

$1.537 billion Oct. 23, 2018

$1.348 billion Jan. 13, 2023

$1.337 billion July 29, 2022

$1.05 billion Jan. 22, 2021

$656 million March 30, 2012

$648 million Dec. 17, 2013

$640 million (Current Jackpot)

$543 million July 24, 2018

$536 million July 8, 2016

$533 million March 30, 2018

The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot was won earlier this year on January 13 in Maine.