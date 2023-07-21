COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Friday’s Mega Millions drawing could net someone as much as $720 million.

The winning numbers drawn on Friday are 57, 47, 50, 29, and 40 and the gold Mega ball is 25.

The estimated $720 million jackpot, with a cash option of $370.5 million, is the fifth-largest in the game’s history.

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won was April 18.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

$1.537 billion Oct. 23, 2018

$1.348 billion Jan. 13, 2023

$1.337 billion July 29, 2022

$1.05 billion Jan. 22, 2021

$720 million (Current Jackpot)

$656 million March 30, 2012

$648 million Dec. 17, 2013

$543 million July 24, 2018

$536 million July 8, 2016

$533 million March 30, 2018

The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot was won earlier this year on January 13 in Maine.