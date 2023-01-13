In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Across the country, thousands of ticket-wielding Americans are hoping their lucky numbers show up in the Mega Millions drawing this Friday the 13th.

The winning numbers drawn Friday are 61, 30, 45, 46, and 43, with the Mega Ball 14.

Weighing in at a hefty $1.35 billion with a $724.6 million cash option, the award is now the second-highest jackpot in Mega Millions history — and if no one’s lucky, will soon eclipse the October 2018 record of $1.537 billion.

In fact, Friday’s drawing ranks among the five largest U.S. lottery prizes in history:

$2.04 billion, Powerball: Nov. 7, 2022

$1.586 billion, Powerball: Jan. 13, 2016

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions: Oct. 23, 2018

$1.35 billion, Mega Millions: Jan. 13, 2023

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions: July 29, 2022

In Tuesday’s jackpot, worth an estimated $1.1 billion with a $568.7 million cash option, 16 tickets — including two sold in Ohio — matched the five winning numbers but missed the Mega Ball, making each ticket worth $1 million. Of the 16 tickets, three matched the Megaplier and tripled in value.

More than 6.1 million tickets in Tuesday’s drawing won prizes ranging from $2 to $3 million. Mega Millions winners can choose to receive their prize over 29 annual payments or, as the majority of players selected, one lump-sum payment of a lesser amount.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbus, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and sell for $2 each.