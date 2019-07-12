FRIDAY FREEBIES: Find great deals to celebrate National French Fry Day this weekend

It’s time to cheat on your summer diet because Saturday, July 13 is National French Fry Day and some restaurants are offering free fries and other great deals on your favorite food.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s will offer free medium fries with any order, exclusively on Uber Eats, starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday in honor of National French Fry Day.

All you have to do is download the Uber Eats app, add a medium World Famous Fries to your McDelivery order and enter the promo code within the Uber Eats app. However, a small order fee may apply. See Uber Eats app for details.

IHOP

Enjoy unlimited fries when you order the Classic Steakburger for $6.99. This offer is valid for dine in only, for a limited time only. For more information, visit IHOP’s website.

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Penn Station East Coast Subs is offering a FREE small order of Fresh-Cut Fries with any sub purchase on Saturday, 7/13! There is no coupon or reward needed. You just have to mention the Free Fry Day offer when you order. One per customer per order. The Online Ordering code is FRIES.