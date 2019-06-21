FRIDAY FREEBIES: Celebrate start of summer with free DQ ice cream, Krispy Kreme donuts

Happy Friday!
Have some fun this weekend and celebrate the beginning of summer in central Ohio without spending a dime.
Today, Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of summer with free ice cream.
Using the Dairy Queen mobile app, ice cream lovers can get a free small regular or dipped cone with any purchase.
The offer also includes the company’s season flavor, Dreamscicle, a combination between orange and vanilla flavors with a crunchy coating.
Free Krispy Kreme donuts on Saturday
Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts in honor of the Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary.
Krispy Kreme says they will give away one free doughnut on Saturday, June 22.
The free doughnuts come in Classic Kreme and Chocolate Kreme flavor.
The doughnuts are only available at Krispy Kreme stores.
For more information visit Krispy Kreme’s website.