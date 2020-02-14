Fresh snow brings big business on the slopes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The winter blast may have caused a frustrating drive on some of our area roads and highways, for some, it created a day of fun.

Slick roads and snow covered sidewalks reminded some people of one thing. Justin Sears got up early to be on the slopes at Mad River Mountain.

“Fresh powder is better than slush. You’re always glad to see it when you’re trying to come out here,” said Sears.

Justin sears drove from Zanesville. He doesn’t mind seeing the snow on the slopes , but when it comes to the road he has a different opinion.

“Not so much. Maybe back roads playing around . But not so much on the interstate coming up here. It was slushy on they way up . A little icy. We came up super early so we caught the traffic in Columbus,” said Sears.

It all means good business for Mad River Mountain. The manager Trent Poole said last night’s snowfall wasn’t as big as folks would like, but he said don’t worry, he’s got these skiers covered.

“We have over 130 snow guns that can produce a lot of snow and change the conditions over night, although natural snow helps. The natural snow is helpful once it mixes in with the machine made snow it actually creates an even better product,” said Poole.