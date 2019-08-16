The Fresh Market to close Upper Arlington area store

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Fresh Market announced Thursday that it will close its store along Henderson Road near Upper Arlington in mid-October.

The company says it will not renew the lease at the end of the year for the store located in the Northwest Center at 1920 Henderson Road in Columbus. The store will remain open until mid-October in order to give employees time to find another job.

The company released the following statement about the closure:

The Fresh Market, a premier, fresh-focused specialty retailer, currently operates 161 stores in 22 states. As store real estate leases come up for renewal, it gives us an opportunity to review a specific store’s performance, the rise of competition in the area, and the overall long-term growth opportunity in the market.



As the expiration of the lease for our store in the Upper Arlington area of Columbus, Ohio, located at 1920 Henderson Road was approaching, we performed a careful analysis and determined that we would need to close this location in order to position our larger base of stores for success. This decision was not made lightly and came following a complete organizational analysis and thoughtful financial review.



While The Fresh Market’s lease is not up until the end of the year, we are required to notify the landlord this month that we are not renewing the lease for 2020. We plan to have the store remain open until mid-October, in order to help team members find employment opportunities at other retailers who are staffing for the holiday season. We are also working with team members to help them successfully manage this transition.



The Fresh Market will continue to operate four other stores in Ohio, including one in Toledo, one in West Chester and two in Cincinnati.



We are very optimistic about the continued growth and success of The Fresh Market and take pride in delivering great-tasting meals, curating signature products and offering an unparalleled shopping experience for our guests.

There are two other grocery stores nearby, including Marc’s in the same shopping center and Kroger, directly across the street. There are two Whole Foods stores within five miles.