Fresh food help on the way for Linden neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- Residents in the Linden area are looking forward to having a new fresh produce market in the area. Mayor Andrew Ginther briefly discussed the market during his State of the City address.

It’s going to be on the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Chittenden Avenue in South Linden.

“I can’t wait for it to open,” said Shelisa Williams.

She lives in Linden with her 12-year-old son. The new market will be about a quarter of a mile from her home. During the State of the City, Mayor Ginther said when the Northern Lights Kroger closed in early 2018, it left a “huge void,” in the Linden community.

“It really changed a lot, it impacted a lot of different lives,” said Williams.

The new fresh food market will be modeled after the All People’s Fresh Market on the South Side. If people qualify, they can go to the market and pick up fresh produce for free. Community Development for All People operates the South Side market. According to Executive Director Rev. John Edgar, 1800 residents got food from the market in 2019. He expects about 15 to 18 thousand residents to use the market in Linden because it’ll be closer to home for them.

“The demand, the appetite for this market has been so phenomenal, we are really pleased to be able to offer this as an asset, as a benefit to the linden community as well,” he said. “This is a way for folks who have exhausted all of their other financial resources including their snap benefits to get supplemental amounts of fresh fruits and vegetables.”

He says the plans are to have the new market open by the end of the year.

“It’s of vital value for people to have the ability to come into a market where everything is free and to get healthy food so they can care for themselves, their family and get better health outcomes,” said Rev. Edgar.

Plans also call for the new market to offer free prescriptions and health screenings by the Charitable Pharmacy of Central Ohio