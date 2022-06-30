HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Hilliard’s Freedom Fest is returning to Municipal Park Saturday with live entertainment, food trucks and a fireworks display.

A free Independence Day celebration, this year’s Freedom Fest will feature Lee Gantt, Alexandra Kay and Dylan Scott on the main stage beginning at 5:15 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served. Set up of personal items, like chairs and blankets, may begin 11 a.m. Saturday.

Food trucks will be on-site serving from 3 to 11 p.m, including Tortilla Street Food, Ninja Bowl, Iron Grill BBQ, Schmidt’s Sausage Truck, Buckeye Shaved Ice and more. View the full list via Street Food Finder.

Also back this year is Kid Zone, featuring SuperGames inflatables, with activities for kids ages pre-school and older from 5 to 9 p.m. A Kid Zone wristband will be required to participate in activities. Wristband pre-sale goes through July 1 at the Community Center, 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive. Only credit and checks are accepted during pre-sale. The cost is $8 during the pre-sale.

A limited number of wristbands can be purchased during Freedom Fest with cash only for $10, at 4 p.m. ATMs will be available near the Kid Zone. All wristbands are non-refundable.

Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. To ensure the safety of all Freedom Fest guests, alcohol, beach umbrellas, drones, glass bottles. grills, personal fireworks, pets and tarps are prohibited from entering the park.

Limited parking will be available at Municipal Park in designated areas and at Hilliard Darby High School. Handicap parking will be available near the baseball fields. A shuttle service will be available from the Franklin County Fairgrounds. Shuttles will run from 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. during Freedom Fest and take attendees to the rear of Heritage Middle School.

View more Freedom Fest details here.