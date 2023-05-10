COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — PlayStreets is making a return this summer with free community events for children and their families.

PlayStreets is a collaboration between Nationwide Children’s Hospital and their Healthy Neighborhoods Healthy Families initiative. According to the release from the hospital, It’s an effort to get kids outside while promoting health, wellness and social interaction.

All of the events planned will return on Saturday’s in May and will last through August in the South Side and Linden neighborhoods. It will include food trucks, entertainment, face paintings and other activities featuring a petting zoo, inflatables and more attractions.

All events at the South Side neighborhood will be held in front of The Residences at Career Gateway, 755 E. Whittier St.

Those dates include:

May 20 – Games and activities; Chilljoy frozen treats truck

June 17 – Petting zoo; Johnson ice cream truck

July 8 – Face painting; Kona Ice shaved ice truck

July 22 – Inflatables; Chilljoy frozen treats truck

August 12 – Live music; Little Ladies Soft Serve truck

August 26 – Petting zoo with camel

For the Linden location, the activities will be on On Chittenden Avenue, next to the Linden Fresh Market, 1464 Cleveland Ave.

May 13 – Games and activities, Chilljoy frozen treats truck

June 3 – Petting zoo; Johnson ice cream truck

July 1 – Face painting; Kona Ice shaved ice truck

July 15 – Inflatables; Chilljoy frozen treats truck

August 5 – Live music; Little Ladies Soft Serve truck

August 19 – Petting zoo with camel

Times for both locations will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is free.