Free store gives 22 years of Christmas cheer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) It was the best Christmas free store yet.

That was the opinion of organizers at the annual United Methodist Free Store Christmas Shop, after two hundred families visited and took away $50,000 in toys.

“We had over 280 volunteers helping to spread holiday cheer,” Garden said. “It’s remarkable what parents will do to ensure their children will have a wonderful Christmas. Now they’re able to have a joyful Christmas, and the children can go to school and talk about their presents.”

The events took months of planning and organization for donations. But an estimated 500 children received toys, according to organizer Atticus Garden, Program Coordinator of the Free Store and Fresh Market on the South Side of Columbus at Parsons Avenue.

The toys come from churches, corporations, and community members. And although the gift-giving is over for now, it’s anticipated to happen again next Christmas.

