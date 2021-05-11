Free shoe give-away on Monday at Blackburn Community Center

Cody’s Sole Survivors celebrates a much-loved family member while helping people who need shoes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next step after a shoe drive is giving away the shoes — about 600 pairs of them.

That’s what’s happening on Monday, May 17, at the Blackburn Community Center, Carpenter Street, in Columbus from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Originally held in Hilliard, the drive was flooded with generous donations of shoes.

Now it’s time to give them away to people in need of footwear. Shoes will be organized by size.

Katelyn Wotring, 29, and her brother Cory Beesler, 25, came up with the shoe drive idea for their brother Cody’s twenty-third birthday, the first birthday after his death last summer from an undiagnosed mental health crisis.