Free rides for elders in Columbus going to vaccine appointment

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WCMH) – The Franklin County Office on Aging will give free transportation to elder residents in Franklin County.

According to the office, the service is for adults of the age 75 years and up headed to their vaccine appointment. This is service is for people who scheduled an appointment for the week of Jan. 25 for Phase 1B.

“Franklin County Office on Aging helps Franklin County residents age 60 and older maintain their independence. We also support family members with the often-overwhelming task of caring for a frail older parent, family member, or friend with limited abilities, in addition to addressing allegations of abuse, neglect, and exploitation,” officials stated in their press release.

FCO says to arrange a ride, call (614) 525-6200, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.