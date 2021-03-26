Free! Laminate your vaccination card in Ohio through July, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Center for Disease Control encourages you to keep your vaccine card safe after you are vaccinated.

Among other reasons, it may come in handy for travel — particularly to other countries.

“You should get a vaccination card that tells you what COVID-19 vaccine you received, the date you received it, and where you received it,” says the CDC website. “Keep your vaccination card in case you need it for future use. Consider taking a picture of your vaccination card as a backup copy.”

Office Depot is helping its customers upgrade the durability of their vaccination cards with free lamination services, now through Sunday, July 25, according to a press release.

Customers who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are invited to bring their completed COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to their nearest Office Depot or OfficeMax store and provide coupon code 52516714 at checkout to get the vaccination card laminated for free.