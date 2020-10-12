Free flu shots given at Columbus Scioto High School

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In an effort to help keep Ohioans healthy this flu season, Columbus Public Health is using pop up sites for free flu shots.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts says this winter will be hard enough dealing with COVID-19, and making sure people get flu shots will help immensely.

“We want everyone to do their part and limit the spread of infectious diseases,” Dr. Roberts said. “We’ve got a safe and effective [flu] vaccine out there. We don’t want to put a burden on our hospitals. We don’t have a vaccine for COVID-19 yet, but we have a vaccine for the flu and we want people to get protected.”

People in Columbus can go to Columbus Scioto High School Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9.a.m to 3 p.m for a flur shot or Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“You drive up or walk up, we’ll get you registered, we’ll get you vaccinated,” Dr. Roberts said.

For those who can’t make it during the week, they can go to 240 Parsons Ave. every Saturday until the end of the month.

