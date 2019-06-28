Free fans being handed out during current heatwave

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With an air quality advisory listed for several counties, including Franklin County, LifeCare Alliance is kicking off the summer by giving away fans.

Dozens of people lined up to get their free fan on a hot summer Friday.

Forecasts say the heat over the next couple of days could be a potential danger for those who suffer from chronic respiratory illnesses.

“This hot weather is extremely dangerous to seniors and medically challenged and even children with asthma or COPD,” said LifeCare Alliance President and CEO Chuck Gehring.

LifeCare Alliance has received donations from multiple organizations to distribute fans.



Its partnership with the Columbus Fire Department, the “Beat the Heat” campaign, will continue throughout the summer.

LifeCare Alliance relies on community donations for its fans giveaway.



The public is asked to drop off fans to their local fire department, which will then be collected by LifeCare Alliance volunteers.

“With the heat the way it is now, it is the time to come get the fan or have us get one to you because it’s not going to get any cooler,” Gehring said.

If you would like to receive a free fan, call the hotline at 614-437-2870.