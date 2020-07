CIRCILEVILE, Ohio (WCMH) – COVID-19 pop-up testing will be available in Circleville on Thursday.

Ohio health officials say pop-up testing for COVID-19 will be available with no cost at the Pickaway County General Health District from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m.

No appointment is needed, and anyone can walk-in. They also will take patients without any health provider referrals.

More information is available here.