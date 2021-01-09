Free Columbus Fire Department carbon monoxide detector saves family

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two days before Christmas, one family had a big scare after having to leave their home and wait for aid to assist them.

On Dec. 22, members of the Columbus Division of Fire’s Public Outreach Office, installed free smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in a private residence.

Later the same day, one of the CO alarms activated. Not sure what was causing the alarm to go off, the home owner, Scott Duffy, called 911.

“We thought maybe it was just a faulty detector, but just in case, we went outside and called the fire department and they verified there was monoxide present in the house,” Duffy said.

Upon arriving and entering the home, firefighters were seeing readings of 81 parts per million of carbon monoxide in the home. According to fire crews, CO levels above 70 ppm are considered dangerous and can lead to headache, nausea and fatigue.

“If they didn’t have those carbon monoxide alarms in their residence, they could’ve been exposed and unsafe. They could’ve gradually, slowly, not woken up,” said firefighter Marvin Robertson.

Crews were not immediately able to locate the source of the CO in the house, but worked vigorously to find that an all-house fan was drawing CO back down the chimney and into the house.

Duffy said he and his family were extremely lucky to have asked the Columbus Fire Division to install the detectors a few days prior to the incident.

“We missed disaster by hours,” he said. “It just changed my perspective and I couldn’t be more thankful. They were wonderful.”

Duffy added fire crews didn’t have to stay that night, but they stayed with his family until they solved the issue, and for that, he is thankful.

Additionally, he hopes by sharing his story, others will check their alarms and reach out to the Columbus Division of Fire if they need a new smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector. Duffy added that it’s important people know they are free and crews will install them.

If you or anyone needs smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors installed, call the Columbus Fire Department’s hotline at 614-724-0935.