Free bedtime stories for kids to celebrate National Reading Month with NBC4 and CCS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Who’s ready for a story? To close out National Reading Month, NBC4 is teaming up with Columbus City Schools to bring local children the brainy benefits of a book before bed.

Each weeknight from March 22 to March 26, parents and students can log on to the Columbus City Schools Facebook Live at 8:00 p.m. to hear our NBC4 anchors read a quick bedtime story for young learners.

Books Before Bed with NBC4:

  • (Mon. 8 p.m.) Night 1 – “The Night is Yours” –  read by Dr. Talisa Dixon and NBC4’s Kerry Charles
  • (Tues. 8 p.m.) Night 2 – “Llama Llama Red Pajama” – Colleen Marshall
  • (Wed. 8 p.m.) Night 3 – “How Do Dinosaurs Say Good Night?” – Jennifer Bullock
  • (Thurs. 8 p.m.) Night 4 – “Bear Can’t Sleep” – Matt Barnes
  • (Fri. 8 p.m.) Night 5 – “Bear Snores On” – Monica Day

Parents will also hear tips on how to boost the benefits of reading to children.

To watch the NBC4 team read each night please go to this link: www.facebook.com/ColumbusCitySchools/.

