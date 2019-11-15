Free admission to Columbus Zoo’s Wildlights in exchange for canned food

POWELL (WCMH) — For the seventh year, guests who visit the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Wildlights on Friday can get free admission by donating five non-perishable food items at the gate.

Since 2013, the zoo, along with the Mid-Ohio Foodbank and Kroger have collected 400,000 pounds of food to help fight hunger as part of the annual ‘Stuff the Truck’ event.

“This event has become tradition for many families in our area,” said Amy McCormick, Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager. “Not only are we able to offer free admission to guests, but we collect a substantial amount of food for Mid-Ohio Foodbank and its network of pantries.”

Visitors can drop off their donations at one of the several trucks located in the zoo parking lot.

There is no limit on the number of passes per family, as long as every family member donates five items.

Donations also cover the cost of parking.

“It is always encouraging to see so many people help provide meals for our hungry neighbors,” said Matt Habash, president and CEO of Mid-Ohio Foodbank. “With one in four of Ohio’s children facing food insecurity each day, we know that it will take all of us working together as a community to end hunger. Especially during the holiday season, these contributions mean so much to the families we serve in Central and Eastern Ohio. We are grateful for the long-standing partnership with Kroger and the Columbus Zoo and their commitment to helping us reach our goal.”

The zoo opens at 10 a.m., while Wildlights begins at 5 p.m. The zoo will close at 10 p.m.

Donations are not required for children under 3 years old.

Click here for more information about ‘Stuff the Truck.’