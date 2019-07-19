Free admission to Columbus pools this weekend

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther says the entry fee will be waived at Columbus city pools this weekend.

The pools normally charge a $1 per person entry fee, which will be waived July 20 and 21.

“We want to do all we can to help residents stay cool during this extreme hot weather,” said Mayor Ginther. “City pools are a good way to beat the heat.”

The city’s outdoor pools and spraygrounds are open regular hours through the weekend.  Five community centers will also be open to the public from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, 2019:

All remaining community centers, which operate Monday through Friday, will remain closed over the weekend, but are scheduled to reopen with regular hours on Monday, July 22, 2019.

