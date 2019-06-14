STUFF THE STADIUM: Free admission June 23 Columbus Crew match with backpack, supplies donation

(COLUMBUS, WCMH) – NBC4(WCMH-TV) is teaming up with Columbus Crew SC to Stuff The Stadium and Stuff The Backpack.

The Columbus Crew SC is allowing free admission to a June 23 match at MAPFRE Stadium, prior to its home match against Sporting Kansas City at 5:30 p.m.

Crew SC supporters who bring a new backpack filled with school supplies to Gate 5 of MAPFRE Stadium will receive a complimentary ticket to the match against Sporting Kansas City.

“We are proud to participate in this great community initiative,” said Crew SC President Tim Bezbatchenko. “With “Stuff the Stadium,” we have the opportunity to help give local Columbus students the tools that they need in order to succeed academically.”

On Sunday, June 23, the first 1,500 people can get into Crew SC’s match against Sporting Kansas City with a donation of a new backpack stuffed with supplies.

NBC4 Staff and volunteers will be taking backpack and supply donations starting at 2:30 pm at Gate #5.

Each new backpack stuffed with school supplies will be exchanged for a voucher for a free ticket which will be redeemable at the box office.

“This is such a powerful incentive and great deal for families which benefits local students, local teachers and their families,“ said Ken Freedman, VP & General Manager of NBC4, “We are so appreciative of the Columbus Crew SC and their amazing support of Stuff The Backpack.”

Basic school supplies include items such as: Backpacks, pens, pencils, pocket folders, paper (college and wide-ruled), Scissors (blunt and regular), Glue Sticks, Colored Pencils, highlighters, rulers, erasers. Vouchers for free admission will be limited to the first 1500 participating supporters.

For the second year, NBC4 will hold a summer-long school supply drive to help make sure local students are ready to learn at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. This year, the station’s backpack drive will expand from 1 district to benefit 25 school districts.